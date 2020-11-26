easyJet plc (EZJ.L)’s (EZJ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Davy Research cut easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 816.20 ($10.66).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 829.60 ($10.84) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 587.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 615.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders bought 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977 over the last ninety days.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

