Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Eaton Vance have outperformed the industry over the past six months. In the trailing four quarters, the company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and met once. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Oct 31) results benefited from higher revenues and assets under management (AUM) balance. The company is set to be acquired by Morgan Stanley for an equity value of $7 billion. Despite economic slowdown, it will likely witness revenue growth driven by strong AUM balance, global footprint and diverse product offerings. Also, impressive capital-deployment activities reflect strong earnings growth. However, elevated operating expenses (owing to higher compensation costs) are expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent. Additionally, the presence of high level of debt makes us apprehensive about its near-term prospects.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NYSE:EV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.58. 2,634,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

