Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Michael C. Mccormick Sells 2,921 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

