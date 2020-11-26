Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lifted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

