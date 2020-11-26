Eddie Stobart Logistics plc (ESL.L) (LON:ESL) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc (ESL.L) (LON:ESL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.30. Eddie Stobart Logistics plc (ESL.L) shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 2,971,195 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.68.

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc (ESL.L) Company Profile (LON:ESL)

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc provides logistics, distribution, and warehousing services for a range of service sectors and industrial clients in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through General Transport, iForce, The Pallet Network, and EU Transport segments. The company offers road transport, rail transport, automotive and general cargo transport, and warehousing services.

