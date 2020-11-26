ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €21.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) received a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.04 ($9.46).

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) stock opened at €14.10 ($16.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.38 million and a PE ratio of -39.50. ElringKlinger AG has a 12 month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of €12.44 ($14.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.50.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

