Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,624 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Emerson Electric worth $84,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,788,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 237,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 199,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.26. 1,658,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

