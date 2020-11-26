Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,374 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.65% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter.

EPAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.51 million.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

