Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 125.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712,936 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.10% of Equitable worth $88,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equitable by 145.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,223 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,580 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Equitable by 1,963.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,237,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,976 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,285,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equitable by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 977,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

