Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $7.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.31.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

IQV opened at $169.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average is $154.95. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $1,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 19,707.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.