Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Raven Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Raven Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Raven Industries has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $933.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,782.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.