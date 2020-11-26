Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $8.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,870 shares of company stock valued at $80,394,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

