Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of ROST opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.