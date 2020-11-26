Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Woodward, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will earn $5.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.85.

Get Woodward alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $113.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71. Woodward has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,079,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 3,018.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,903,000 after buying an additional 498,048 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $30,791,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $27,963,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $26,850,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,600 shares of company stock worth $19,049,084. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.