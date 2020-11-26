Ethereum Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,313.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $143,805.18 and approximately $12,313.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00073077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00367697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.65 or 0.03054929 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

