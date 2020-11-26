Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,804 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,818 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,359 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 145,604 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:EXC opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.