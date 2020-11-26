Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 8,000 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,116.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exponent stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exponent by 3.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Exponent by 5.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Exponent by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Exponent by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.