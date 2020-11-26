Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) PT Raised to $17.00

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Extended Stay America by 6.4% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 13.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.