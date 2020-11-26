F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.22% of F5 Networks worth $91,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in F5 Networks by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in F5 Networks by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

FFIV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.75. 581,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $167.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $33,386.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,378 shares of company stock worth $1,370,148 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.