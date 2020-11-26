Fady Khallouf Acquires 95,000 Shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) Stock

Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf purchased 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

Fady Khallouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Fady Khallouf purchased 100,000 shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Shares of CAD opened at GBX 2.52 ($0.03) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. Cadogan Petroleum plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

About Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. The company held working interests in two license areas, such as Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

