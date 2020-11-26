Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend by 137.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

FMNB opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMNB. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

