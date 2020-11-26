FCA Corp TX Buys Shares of 2,100 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,011,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,625,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $608,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.