FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 1,419 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after purchasing an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $148.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

