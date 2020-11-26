FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

