FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $333.19 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $335.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.79 and a 200-day moving average of $301.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.