FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 92.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 67.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.96.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

