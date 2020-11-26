FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. CWM LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Corteva by 27.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 92,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 48.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $38.58 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

