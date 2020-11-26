FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $288.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

