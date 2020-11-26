FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $252,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,510,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 406,587 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 517,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after acquiring an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $868.31.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $880.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $869.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 0.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

