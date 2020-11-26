FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $519,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

CARR stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.