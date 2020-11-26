FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.