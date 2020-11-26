FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 81.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,265,000 after acquiring an additional 318,639 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 98.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 19.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after acquiring an additional 259,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

NYSE CLX opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.02. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.26.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

