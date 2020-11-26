FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $646,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,424.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $200.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.42 and a 200-day moving average of $173.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

