FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

