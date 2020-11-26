FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $785,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $191.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $194.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

