FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 902.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after buying an additional 117,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $133.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.