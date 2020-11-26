FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Atlantic Securities cut The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.56.

NYSE TRV opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

