FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Target by 240.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 963,461 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Target by 842.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,166,000 after buying an additional 806,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

