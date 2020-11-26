FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New $442,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,740 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,024,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 2,113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Sunrun stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,790.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,681,349 shares of company stock valued at $555,477,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

