FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.