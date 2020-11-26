FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

PAYX opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

