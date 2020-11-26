FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Target by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 479,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $179.82 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $180.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $357,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

