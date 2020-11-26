FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,723.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

