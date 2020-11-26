FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $13,680,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $443.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.54.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total transaction of $3,942,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,031.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

