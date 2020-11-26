FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 72 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Chubb by 139.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 123.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 974,209 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $83,217,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 283.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 715,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 528,945 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.09. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

