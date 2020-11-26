First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

