First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 82,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

EEM stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $49.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

