First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 197,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $228.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $234.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

