First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 34.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 40.3% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $218.03 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

