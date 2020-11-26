First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $418.47 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.85. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

